Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.[ARPO] stock saw a move by 3.64% on Monday, touching 0.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARPO shares recorded 40.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] stock additionally went up by 41.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 64.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARPO stock is set at 4.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 71.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARPO shares showcased 91.30% increase. ARPO saw 1.53 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.42 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARPO an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.85. Its Return on Equity is -47.60%, and its Return on Assets is -43.80%. These metrics suggest that this Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.18.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.01. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has 40.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 1.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.08. This RSI suggests that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.