Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] gained by 0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $25.74 price per share at the time. Altice USA Inc. represents 621.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 14.94B with the latest information.

The Altice USA Inc. traded at the price of $25.74 with 0.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATUS shares recorded 7.06M.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.52. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATUS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,039.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,080.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 103.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 621.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.