Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] shares went higher by 1.01% from its previous closing of 10.93, now trading at the price of $11.04, also adding 0.11 points. Is ESI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ESI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 219.18M float and a 1.30% run over in the last seven days. ESI share price has been hovering between 12.74 and 5.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Element Solutions Inc [ESI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ESI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 43.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40. Its Return on Equity is 3.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Element Solutions Inc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.30 and P/E Ratio of 29.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has 250.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Element Solutions Inc [ESI] a Reliable Buy?

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.