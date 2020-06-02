Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $147.72 after HON shares went up by 1.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Honeywell International Inc. [HON], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $147.93, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $157.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 35.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.80%. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 17.00. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 709.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 103.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.08 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.