SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] gained by 7.20% on the last trading session, reaching $6.55 price per share at the time. SITE Centers Corp. represents 193.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.24B with the latest information.

The SITE Centers Corp. traded at the price of $6.55 with 0.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SITC shares recorded 2.58M.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SITC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.56, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at 24.70% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.57. Its Return on Equity is 4.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this SITE Centers Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 19.76. These metrics all suggest that SITE Centers Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 193.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.60 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 7.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.