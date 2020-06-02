The share price of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] inclined by $38.15, presently trading at $38.98. The company’s shares saw 40.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 27.70 recorded on 06/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMTD jumped by 11.98% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 39.35 compared to +3.17 of all time high it touched on 05/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.85%, while additionally dropping -23.32% during the last 12 months. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $39.04. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.06% increase from the current trading price.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AMTD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.96, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.20. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 22.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 11.06. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 541.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 53.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 3.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.