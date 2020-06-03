Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went up by 3.50% or 4.09 points up from its previous closing price of 116.80. The stock reached $120.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ADI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

ADI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $116.87, at one point touching $112.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -5.04%. The 52-week high currently stands at 127.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 21.58% after the recent low of 79.07.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $120.78, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $127.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] sitting at 25.30% and its Gross Margin at 65.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00. These measurements indicate that Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Analog Devices Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 40.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 368.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 3.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.