Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] dipped by -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $19.60 price per share at the time. Box Inc. represents 150.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.90B with the latest information.

The Box Inc. traded at the price of $19.60 with 0.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BOX shares recorded 2.70M.

Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Box Inc. [BOX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give BOX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Box Inc. [BOX] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Box Inc. [BOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Box Inc. [BOX] sitting at -18.50% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -47.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -61.70. Its Return on Equity is -557.30%, and its Return on Assets is -15.50%. These metrics suggest that this Box Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Box Inc. [BOX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,898.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,474.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.75.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Box Inc. [BOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 99.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.84.

Box Inc. [BOX] has 150.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.64 to 21.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.33. This RSI suggests that Box Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Box Inc. [BOX] a Reliable Buy?

Box Inc. [BOX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.