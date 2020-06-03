The share price of Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] inclined by $16.79, presently trading at $17.21. The company’s shares saw 530.40% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.73 recorded on 06/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CGEN jumped by 17.58% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.85 compared to +4.04 of all time high it touched on 06/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.18%, while additionally gaining 497.51% during the last 12 months. Compugen Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.39% increase from the current trading price.

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Compugen Ltd. [CGEN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -72.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.61. Its Return on Equity is -46.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.90%. These metrics suggest that this Compugen Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.41. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.56.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has 70.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 16.89. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 530.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.78, which indicates that it is 14.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Compugen Ltd. [CGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.