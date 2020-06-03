Dolphin Entertainment Inc.[DLPN] stock saw a move by 15.64% on Tuesday, touching 0.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLPN shares recorded 18.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock could reach median target price of $1.80.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock additionally went up by 10.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLPN stock is set at -48.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLPN shares showcased 9.07% increase. DLPN saw 1.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DLPN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.72, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] sitting at -13.90% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.50. Its Return on Equity is -16.70%, and its Return on Assets is -3.70%. These metrics suggest that this Dolphin Entertainment Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has 18.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 5.00, which indicates that it is 13.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] a Reliable Buy?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.