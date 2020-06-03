Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] opened at $11.98 and closed at $11.74 a share within trading session on 06/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.35.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] had 0.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.86M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.37%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.35 during that period and STAY managed to take a rebound to 17.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.35, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] sitting at 24.20% and its Gross Margin at 98.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.13. Its Return on Equity is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 381.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 379.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 45.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has 177.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 17.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 5.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.04. This RSI suggests that Extended Stay America Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.