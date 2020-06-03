FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] shares went higher by 0.79% from its previous closing of 12.65, now trading at the price of $12.75, also adding 0.1 points. Is FEYE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FEYE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 217.39M float and a 7.48% run over in the last seven days. FEYE share price has been hovering between 18.34 and 7.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding FireEye Inc. [FEYE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FEYE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.75, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.45 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FireEye Inc. [FEYE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FireEye Inc. [FEYE] sitting at -23.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.70. Its Return on Equity is -37.10%, and its Return on Assets is -9.10%. These metrics suggest that this FireEye Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.72.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has 217.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.54 to 18.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FireEye Inc. [FEYE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FireEye Inc. [FEYE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.