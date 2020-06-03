Co-Diagnostics Inc.[CODX] stock saw a move by -2.52% on Tuesday, touching 0.97 million. Based on the recent volume, Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CODX shares recorded 22.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock additionally went down by -2.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CODX stock is set at 2081.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by 22.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CODX shares showcased 1872.81% increase. CODX saw 29.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.69 compared to high within the same period of time.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.10, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -455.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1,826.40. Its Return on Equity is -81.20%, and its Return on Assets is -74.10%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -80.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 265.78. Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.94.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 22.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 467.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 29.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2366.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.