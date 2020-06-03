Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] opened at $272.41 and closed at $271.46 a share within trading session on 06/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $286.02.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] had 0.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 171.04 during that period and LRCX managed to take a rebound to 344.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $271.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.88. Its Return on Equity is 45.30%, and its Return on Assets is 17.00%. These metrics all suggest that Lam Research Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46 and P/E Ratio of 20.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has 145.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.04 to 344.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.