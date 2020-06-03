The New York Times Company [NYT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $40.16 after NYT shares went up by 0.73% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The New York Times Company [NYT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NYT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.16, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The New York Times Company [NYT] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of The New York Times Company [NYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The New York Times Company [NYT] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.34. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that The New York Times Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The New York Times Company [NYT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.28 and P/E Ratio of 47.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The New York Times Company [NYT] has 166.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.13 to 40.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.05. This RSI suggests that The New York Times Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The New York Times Company [NYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company [NYT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.