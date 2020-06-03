The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $3.19 after RBS shares went up by 4.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [NYSE:RBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RBS an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] sitting at 57.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.13. Its Return on Equity is 6.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RBS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 287.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.76. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.22 and P/E Ratio of 4.77. These metrics all suggest that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] has 6.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.40 to 6.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc [RBS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.