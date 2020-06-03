Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] saw a change by 2.79% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.31. The company is holding 746.53M shares with keeping 744.64M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 70.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -29.37% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.72%, trading +69.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 746.53M shares valued at 0.94 million were bought and sold.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.30, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 17.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.53. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32 and P/E Ratio of 45.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 746.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.10 to 31.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.