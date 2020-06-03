Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] opened at $27.30 and closed at $27.59 a share within trading session on 06/02/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.10.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] had 0.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.64 during that period and INVH managed to take a rebound to 32.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give INVH an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 24.10% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Invitation Homes Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 189.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 542.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.36. This RSI suggests that Invitation Homes Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.