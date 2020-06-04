Athersys Inc.[ATHX] stock saw a move by 1.20% on Wednesday, touching 0.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Athersys Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ATHX shares recorded 162.72M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock additionally went up by 2.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ATHX stock is set at 73.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 130.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ATHX shares showcased 122.14% increase. ATHX saw 4.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.94, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -137.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -134.31. Its Return on Equity is -184.40%, and its Return on Assets is -104.20%. These metrics suggest that this Athersys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 124.87. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 162.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 546.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.70, which indicates that it is 7.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.