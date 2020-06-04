Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.99 after BOXL shares went up by 10.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.99, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] sitting at -21.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has 12.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 3.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] a Reliable Buy?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.