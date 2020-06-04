Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] stock went up by 0.66% or 2.03 points up from its previous closing price of 309.53. The stock reached $311.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AVGO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

AVGO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $310.85, at one point touching $300.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -6.04%. The 52-week high currently stands at 331.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.50% after the recent low of 155.67.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $309.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.52. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVGO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.82 and P/E Ratio of 51.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 398.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 123.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 155.67 to 331.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.26. This RSI suggests that Broadcom Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.