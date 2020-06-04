CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] took an upward turn with a change of 0.89%, trading at the price of $49.94 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CBRE Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.72M shares for that time period. CBRE monthly volatility recorded 5.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.33%. PS value for CBRE stocks is 0.68 with PB recorded at 2.70.

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has 334.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.17 to 64.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 4.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.