The share price of Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] inclined by $71.65, presently trading at $71.78. The company’s shares saw 22.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 58.49 recorded on 06/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CL jumped by 1.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 73.11 compared to -0.22 of all time high it touched on 06/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.12%, while additionally gaining 1.17% during the last 12 months. Colgate-Palmolive Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $73.97. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.19% increase from the current trading price.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.81, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at 22.80% and its Gross Margin at 59.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.35. Its Return on Assets is 17.30%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7,250.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,687.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 502.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 24.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 856.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.49 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.