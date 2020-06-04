Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] gained by 6.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. represents 17.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.04M with the latest information.

The Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. traded at the price of $0.34 with 0.84 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HJLI shares recorded 431.27K.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -365.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -424.30. Its Return on Equity is -263.10%, and its Return on Assets is -139.10%. These metrics suggest that this Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 293.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.96.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has 17.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] a Reliable Buy?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.