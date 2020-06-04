Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] stock went up by 1.59% or 0.16 points up from its previous closing price of 10.05. The stock reached $10.21 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IRWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

IRWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.60, at one point touching $10.03. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.10 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -10.98% after the recent low of 7.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IRWD an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 95.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.10. These measurements indicate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.26. Its Return on Equity is -62.60%, and its Return on Assets is 23.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IRWD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 127.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 107.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has 158.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.