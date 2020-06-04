Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] opened at $40.00 and closed at $40.54 a share within trading session on 06/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] had 0.78 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.67M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 34.01 during that period and TAP managed to take a rebound to 61.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TAP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.28, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is sitting at 3.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] sitting at 4.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10. Its Return on Equity is -0.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Molson Coors Beverage Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has 216.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.01 to 61.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] a Reliable Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.