Potbelly Corporation [NASDAQ: PBPB] gained by 21.23% on the last trading session, reaching $2.76 price per share at the time. Potbelly Corporation represents 23.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 54.83M with the latest information.

The Potbelly Corporation traded at the price of $2.76 with 0.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PBPB shares recorded 368.65K.

Potbelly Corporation [NASDAQ:PBPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Potbelly Corporation [PBPB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PBPB an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] sitting at -5.40% and its Gross Margin at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.94. Its Return on Equity is -28.30%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics suggest that this Potbelly Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 342.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 300.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.12.

Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] has 23.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 6.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 9.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] a Reliable Buy?

Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.