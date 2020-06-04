Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] saw a change by -1.52% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.42. The company is holding 203.60M shares with keeping 172.66M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 0.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.59%, trading +0.62% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 203.60M shares valued at 0.82 million were bought and sold.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SENS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -195.45. Its Return on Equity is -609.60%, and its Return on Assets is -87.60%. These metrics suggest that this Senseonics Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 203.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 98.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 2.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 8.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.