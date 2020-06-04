Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $25.69 after SFIX shares went up by 3.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SFIX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.72, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 44.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.37. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SFIX financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 57.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43. Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.75 and P/E Ratio of 105.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has 102.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.90 to 32.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.51. This RSI suggests that Stitch Fix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.