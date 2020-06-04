Twilio Inc. [TWLO] took an downward turn with a change of -1.12%, trading at the price of $198.56 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Twilio Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.50M shares for that time period. TWLO monthly volatility recorded 6.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.63%. PS value for TWLO stocks is 21.51 with PB recorded at 6.57.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Twilio Inc. [TWLO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TWLO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $198.62, with the high estimate being $240.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $185.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $200.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] sitting at -29.60% and its Gross Margin at 53.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.66. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -7.10%. These metrics suggest that this Twilio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 363.34.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has 139.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.06 to 209.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 3.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.57. This RSI suggests that Twilio Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Twilio Inc. [TWLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twilio Inc. [TWLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.