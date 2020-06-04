UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] took an downward turn with a change of -0.52%, trading at the price of $303.77 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 5.83M shares for that time period. UNH monthly volatility recorded 2.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.19%. PS value for UNH stocks is 1.17 with PB recorded at 5.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $303.67, with the high estimate being $371.00, the low estimate being $283.00 and the median estimate amounting to $325.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $305.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at 8.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.32. Its Return on Equity is 24.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.45.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 21.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 949.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 288.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.72 to 310.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.