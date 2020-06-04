V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] shares went higher by 0.14% from its previous closing of 64.00, now trading at the price of $64.09, also adding 0.09 points. Is VFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 365.80M float and a 2.93% run over in the last seven days. VFC share price has been hovering between 100.25 and 45.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to V.F. Corporation [VFC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VFC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $64.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for V.F. Corporation [VFC] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.95.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 55.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.43 and P/E Ratio of 38.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 391.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.07 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.