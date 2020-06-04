The share price of Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] inclined by $19.48, presently trading at $19.52. The company’s shares saw 115.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.06 recorded on 06/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VVV jumped by 3.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.85 compared to +0.99 of all time high it touched on 06/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.79%, while additionally gaining 6.27% during the last 12 months. Valvoline Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.11% increase from the current trading price.

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Valvoline Inc. [VVV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VVV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.47, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valvoline Inc. [VVV] sitting at 18.00% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.76. Its Return on Equity is -96.70%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VVV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 122.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has 188.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.06 to 23.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 3.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.85. This RSI suggests that Valvoline Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Valvoline Inc. [VVV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valvoline Inc. [VVV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.