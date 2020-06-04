Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] shares went higher by 0.67% from its previous closing of 40.58, now trading at the price of $40.85, also adding 0.27 points. Is VTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 371.47M float and a 8.59% run over in the last seven days. VTR share price has been hovering between 75.40 and 13.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ventas Inc. [VTR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.92, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.80. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.04. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VTR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 19.57. These metrics all suggest that Ventas Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 372.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 206.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 6.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.40. This RSI suggests that Ventas Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.