Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] opened at $10.34 and closed at $10.95 a share within trading session on 06/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.49% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] had 0.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.55M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.77 during that period and LL managed to take a rebound to 13.46 in the last 52 weeks.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.75, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] sitting at 2.70% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.48. Its Return on Equity is 17.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 855.04 and P/E Ratio of 12.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] has 28.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 317.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.77 to 13.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 9.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.70. This RSI suggests that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. [LL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.