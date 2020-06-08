The share price of Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] inclined by $35.90, presently trading at $35.99. The company’s shares saw 54.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 23.30 recorded on 06/05/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as COLD jumped by 0.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.35 compared to +0.26 of all time high it touched on 06/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.15%, while additionally gaining 13.36% during the last 12 months. Americold Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.58% increase from the current trading price.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Americold Realty Trust [COLD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 27.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.63. Its Return on Equity is 4.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Americold Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.31 and P/E Ratio of 93.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 200.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.30 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.