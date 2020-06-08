Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] shares went higher by 2.99% from its previous closing of 30.46, now trading at the price of $31.37, also adding 0.91 points. Is ARMK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARMK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 249.49M float and a 17.65% run over in the last seven days. ARMK share price has been hovering between 47.22 and 9.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aramark [NYSE:ARMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Aramark [ARMK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aramark [ARMK] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aramark [ARMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aramark [ARMK] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 13.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Aramark [ARMK] has 252.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.65 to 47.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 225.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 4.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.09. This RSI suggests that Aramark is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aramark [ARMK] a Reliable Buy?

Aramark [ARMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.