CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ: CCLP] shares went higher by 28.73% from its previous closing of 1.02, now trading at the price of $1.31, also adding 0.29 points. Is CCLP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCLP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 134.48% run over in the last seven days. CCLP share price has been hovering between 3.98 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ:CCLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CSI Compressco LP [CCLP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCLP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.31, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] is sitting at 1.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.86. Its Return on Equity is -46.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this CSI Compressco LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,390.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,361.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has 47.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 276.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 24.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.96. This RSI suggests that CSI Compressco LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] a Reliable Buy?

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.