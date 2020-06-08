Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] opened at $170.06 and closed at $173.23 a share within trading session on 06/05/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $172.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] had 0.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.93%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 119.60 during that period and DHR managed to take a rebound to 174.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Danaher Corporation [DHR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $173.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Danaher Corporation [DHR] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 55.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.30. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 697.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 174.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.28. This RSI suggests that Danaher Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.