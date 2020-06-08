EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] stock price remain unchanged from its previous closing price of 43.00. The stock reached $43.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EPR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 36.21% in the period of the last 7 days.

EPR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $45.47, at one point touching $42.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -46.58%. The 52-week high currently stands at 80.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -46.03% after the recent low of 12.56.

EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding EPR Properties [EPR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EPR Properties [EPR] is sitting at 3.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of EPR Properties [EPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 94.80%.

EPR Properties [EPR] has 78.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.56 to 80.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 242.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 8.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.98. This RSI suggests that EPR Properties is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is EPR Properties [EPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EPR Properties [EPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.