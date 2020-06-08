Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] saw a change by 2.15% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.36. The company is holding 177.99M shares with keeping 174.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 131.03% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.83%, trading +131.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 177.99M shares valued at 0.91 million were bought and sold.

Extended Stay America Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] sitting at 24.20% and its Gross Margin at 98.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] has 177.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 17.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.