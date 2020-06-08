Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] stock went up by 6.94% or 1.34 points up from its previous closing price of 19.36. The stock reached $20.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

HA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.35, at one point touching $18.71. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -33.94%. The 52-week high currently stands at 31.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -26.19% after the recent low of 7.55.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has 45.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 894.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.55 to 31.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 174.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.39, which indicates that it is 12.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.57. This RSI suggests that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] a Reliable Buy?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.