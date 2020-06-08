WestRock Company[WRK] stock saw a move by 1.97% on Friday, touching 0.96 million. Based on the recent volume, WestRock Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WRK shares recorded 259.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

WestRock Company [WRK] stock additionally went up by 14.22% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WRK stock is set at -12.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WRK shares showcased -18.61% decrease. WRK saw 44.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to WestRock Company [WRK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WestRock Company [WRK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WestRock Company [WRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WestRock Company [WRK] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 20.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WestRock Company [WRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. WestRock Company [WRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.09 and P/E Ratio of 9.96. These metrics all suggest that WestRock Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WestRock Company [WRK] has 259.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.50 to 44.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WestRock Company [WRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WestRock Company [WRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.