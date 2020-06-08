Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] opened at $25.00 and closed at $24.85 a share within trading session on 06/05/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] had 0.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.20 during that period and JNPR managed to take a rebound to 27.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has 330.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 27.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.78. This RSI suggests that Juniper Networks Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.