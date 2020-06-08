Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.[LW] stock saw a move by 3.45% on Friday, touching 0.91 million. Based on the recent volume, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LW shares recorded 146.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock additionally went up by 18.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LW stock is set at 14.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LW shares showcased -15.31% decrease. LW saw 96.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10. These measurements indicate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has 146.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.06 to 96.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.48. This RSI suggests that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.