MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] took an upward turn with a change of 4.98%, trading at the price of $30.54 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MGM Growth Properties LLC shares have an average trading volume of 2.59M shares for that time period. MGP monthly volatility recorded 4.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.90%. PS value for MGP stocks is 15.26 with PB recorded at 1.27.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] sitting at 39.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.28. Its Return on Equity is 0.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.20%. These metrics suggest that this MGM Growth Properties LLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.69 and P/E Ratio of 93.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has 123.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.43 to 34.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 167.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 3.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.45. This RSI suggests that MGM Growth Properties LLC is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] a Reliable Buy?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.