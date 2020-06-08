NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] gained by 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $48.76 price per share at the time. NetApp Inc. represents 226.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 10.86B with the latest information.

The NetApp Inc. traded at the price of $48.76 with 0.98 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NTAP shares recorded 2.52M.

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to NetApp Inc. [NTAP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 4/29/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.72, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] sitting at 20.00% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.30. These measurements indicate that NetApp Inc. [NTAP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has 226.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.66 to 65.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NetApp Inc. [NTAP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NetApp Inc. [NTAP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.