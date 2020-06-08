Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $6.84 after NMRK shares went up by 6.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.84, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 98.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NMRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.50 and P/E Ratio of 12.60. These metrics all suggest that Newmark Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has 177.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 998.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 13.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 174.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.74. This RSI suggests that Newmark Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.