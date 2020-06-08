Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $73.18 after PLNT shares went down by -2.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] sitting at 32.10% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] has 79.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 6.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.