Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] saw a change by 9.85% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.45. The company is holding 9.54M shares with keeping 13.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 161.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -94.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.20%, trading +156.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 9.54M shares valued at 0.91 million were bought and sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SLRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.45, with the high estimate being $3.80, the low estimate being $3.80 and the median estimate amounting to $3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.86.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has 9.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 24.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 161.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 23.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.39. This RSI suggests that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.